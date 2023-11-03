IT major Infosys has launched a new proximity centre in Sofia, Bulgaria as part of its continued growth in Europe.

In line with Infosys’ strategy to amplify human potential by hiring local talent, the new state-of-the-art centre will enable Infosys to attract, re-skill, and up-skill 500 new employees. Over the next four years, these new employees will work on global opportunities around next-gen digital technologies including Infosys Cobalt Cloud Solutions, Infosys Topaz AI & Automation, Data and Insights, IoT, 5G, and software engineering.

Dinesh Rao, Executive Vice President and co-head of Delivery, at Infosys, said, “We are dedicated to continuing to grow our footprint in Europe to bring our capabilities, skills, and expertise ever closer to our clients. Bulgaria is renowned for its excellent IT talent, and we’re excited to build an exemplary workforce that meets the demands for next-generation skills and solutions.”

With a focus on catalysing the progress of our client’s AI and cloud-first transformation and bringing together the strength of local talent with our industry-leading expertise and innovation, we’re confident the new centre will serve as a hub of innovation to help shape digital Europe, he added.

Located in the nation’s capital, this centre will provide an ideal environment for companies spanning various sectors such as financial services and retail, both within Bulgaria and throughout Europe, to convene and drive digital transformation efforts. Partnering with these organisations, the centre will serve as a hub for ideating, incubating, creating, and scaling innovative emerging technology-based solutions, said the company.

Serving global and European customers, the centre will support customers in accelerating their AI and Cloud-led digital journeys and will further strengthen Infosys’ existing client relationships in Europe, particularly in the manufacturing, retail, and financial services sectors. Infosys will also use this centre to rapidly scale up teams across digital and analytical capabilities as well as SAP and cloud.