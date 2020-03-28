Infosys fired an employee over outrageous post on coronavirus

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
India’s tech giant Infosys on Friday has terminated the services of an employee who wrote an “inappropriate post” on social media platform Twitter about the coronavirus pandemic.
Infosys took to micro-blogging site Twitter and noted that it has sacked an employee after he posted a politically incorrect statement on the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The tech company wrote in a tweet: “Infosys has completed its investigation on the social media post by one of its employees, and we believe that this is not a case of mistaken identity.”
The Bengaluru-based company maintained that it has a “zero-tolerance policy towards such acts and has accordingly, terminated the services of the employee,” as per media reports.
The techie who was fire for writing an outrageous post had tweeted: “Let’s join hands, go out and sneeze with open in public. Spread the virus.”
Infosys had earlier tweeted on Thursday that the company was deeply concerned with the techie’s post and that it would take necessary action against him based on its investigation.
Meanwhile, the deadly coronavirus has tightened its grip in India as the tally is nearing 900 as India has so far reported 873 coronavirus cases.
Looking at the gravity of the coronavirus crisis, Centre has announced a complete lockdown across the country, excluding the supply of essential items.
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Dr. Vivek Singh, Supreme Court Lawyer 1. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and I start my day ...
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is urging the general public not to buy medicines from unauthorised ...
There is an urgent need to understand that abortion is not a “crime” nor “killing” but an issue of personal ...
Market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) has been on a roller-coaster ride for over the past couple of weeks.
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
India’s allocation is at 0.8 per cent of GDP; most other countries have spent much more
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...