Information technology major Infosys has launched Infosys Aster™, an AI-amplified marketing suite that brings agility to the marketing value chain for B2B and B2C brands. This AI-enhanced marketing suite offers services, solutions, and platforms that aim to deliver engaging brand experiences, enhanced marketing efficiency, and accelerated effectiveness for business growth.

The company provides an integrated, real-time view across customers, brands, and channels, boosting marketing ROI. It also covers creative services, experience design, digital commerce, MarTech orchestration, performance marketing, and marketing operations. Additionally, global brands have realised up to a 50 per cent increase in repeat buyers, a 30 per cent improvement in the cost of marketing operations, and a 40 per cent increase in sales.

Peter Bendor-Samuel, Founder and CEO of Everest Group, said, “AI presents immense value to marketers, from driving hyper personalisation to promising enhanced efficiencies and effectiveness across insights generation, creative workflows, and customer support. This is enabling marketers to not only glean productivity improvements, but also drive growth mandates. Infosys Aster’s AI-led marketing capabilities, coupled with Infosys’ experience of driving marketing and experience transformations, is well positioned to serve the needs of progressive marketers.”

According to the company, Infosys Aster™ uses the AI and gen AI capabilities of Infosys Topaz™ in a ‘responsible by design’ approach to amplify marketing capabilities and enhance the function’s effectiveness. With over 350 global awards, over 20 design studios, over 50 partners, and 400 marketing assets, including use cases, solutions, and platforms, Infosys Aster™ aims to accelerate experience, efficiency, and effectiveness globally for B2B and B2C marketers.

Sumit Virmani, EVP and Global Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys, said, “Businesses need marketing to be their core engine for reimagining customer experience and driving growth. In the era of AI-first enterprise transformation, CMOs have a unique opportunity to be the true C-Suite partner and orchestrator of value across the organisation. At Infosys, we count on AI to amplify our capabilities - deepen brand experiences while driving effectiveness and efficiencies.”

Infosys Aster™ combines advanced technologies like real-time Unreal Engine 3D, AR/VR/XR, and digital twin CGI modelling to create immersive experiences. It leverages AI-amplified content, MarTech recommendations, and marketing insights as well as centralises and automates content and design operations, reducing campaign activation time and cost.

(Inputs from BL intern Vidushi Nautiyal)