Info-tech

Infosys launches distributed apps powered by blockchain tech

PTI Bengaluru | Updated on December 18, 2019 Published on December 18, 2019

Infosys on Wednesday announced the launch of three blockchain-powered distributed applications for government services, insurance, and supply chain management domains.

“These comprehensive applications designed as ready-to-subscribe business networks ensure quick deployment, interoperability across disparate systems of value chain stakeholders and a wide variety of use cases involving other digital technologies like IoT, Analytics as well,” it said.

They are equipped with predictive return on investment (ROI) analytics for business investments that can be tailored to meet numerous industry-specific needs, the Bengaluru-headquartered IT services major said in a statement.

The company said that enterprises can capitalise on blockchain’s benefits of trust, immutability, and transparency.

Published on December 18, 2019
blockchain
Infosys Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Truecaller branches out to fintech ahead of potential public float