Infosys Q2 net profit up 20.5% at ₹4,845 cr

Infosys has posted a 14.4 per cent increase in net profit to ₹4,845 crore for quarter two of the current fiscal on a sequential basis.

The company has also revised its FY 21 revenue growth guidance revised upward to 2-3 per cent in constant currency with the operating margin guidance revised upward to 23-24 per cent.

The IT major which announced its results on Wednesday said revenues grew 8.6 per cent to ₹24,570 crore on a quarter on the quarter basis for the same fiscal. On year on year basis, net profit rose 20.5 per cent while the revenues grew 3.8 per cent.

“Our second-quarter performance is a clear reflection of our ability to help clients on their digital transformation journeys. Our digital and cloud capabilities combined with intense client relevance are helping us achieve differentiated results in the market as is visible in 2.2 per cent year on year overall revenue growth and 25.4 per cent growth from digital offerings, which now are at 47.3 per cent of revenues”, said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD.

He said an increase in revenue and margin outlook for FY 21 is due to the continued trust clients have in us.

In constant currency, Q2 revenues grew 4 per cent on a sequential basis. The digital revenues comprised 47.3 per cent of total revenues. The operating margin was at 25.4 per cent recording an increase of 370 basis points year on year. The company has a free cash flow of $674 million with an increase of 69.8 per cent on year on year basis.

Infosys has declared an interim dividend of ₹12 per share.