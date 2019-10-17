Infosys, TCS buoyed by big contracts in Q2

Number of unruly airline passengers worldwide in 2018
The September 2019 quarter has brought good tidings for both Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys.
Both the firms reported a record Total Contract Value (TCV) — the size of deal struck with customers — of $9.2 billion (combined). TCV reflects an IT company’s ability to win large deals, including renewals.
TCS reported a TCV of $6.4 billion in Q2 — the highest in the last six quarters. Similarly, Infosys recorded a TCV of $2.8 billion, the highest-ever for the company.
Wipro has not provided the deal numbers. These numbers suggest that the environment is turning positive for the IT sector.
Sanjeev Hota, Head of Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said that early investments, ability to stitch together large multi-service deals, and participation in clients’ digital transformation journey are the factors that helped TCS win large deals.
He added that Infosys had made incremental investments in people and digital capabilities in the previous year, which is yielding results now.
Both Infosys and TCS are doing well in terms of deal wins. “We believe that this is a confirmation of the strong order booking for offshore IT services players as digital spending is becoming mainstream and global corporates are investing in terms of their mid-office and back-office transformation,” said an analyst at Emkay Global Financial Services.
The analyst added: “The Tier-1 players have been talking about increased scope and size of deals over the past 18-24 months and the order intake numbers announced in September quarter are a validation of the same.”
TCS’ CEO Rajesh Gopinathan shared the same view at a recent analysts call.
“The strong order closure and deal pipeline is an indicator of our growing traction within the customer innovation spends. Our investments in research and innovation and our large portfolio of intellectual property are positioning us well to help customers scale up their innovation efforts,” he said.
Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys, told analysts while discussing the financial results that client metrics remained strong with the company adding 96 new clients during the quarter.
“While a large part of this was renewals, these renewals solidify our position significantly in our existing client base. Large TCV is up by 75 per cent in the first half of 2019-20 over the same period last year,” he added.
Gas-turbine engine: An engine incorporating as its chief element a turbine rotated by expanding gases. In its ...
Why don’t aircraft take a direct route to their destinations instead of criss-crossing the skies? The reasons ...
"Stocks in these segments are good hunting ground for investors with long term view"
They are passive funds traded on the exchange and invest in bonds
SBI’s application for initiation of insolvency proceedings in limbo
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...