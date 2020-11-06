Infosys, TCS get HYSEA’s top exporter awards

‘Like riding on a cannonball’
IT majors Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Tech Mahindra have won the top IT/ITES Exporter award instituted by the Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA).
In the multinational corporation category, Deloitte Consulting India and Cognizant Technology Solutions India have won the Top IT/ITES exporter award.
The awards were given away by Jayesh Ranjan, Telangana IT and Industries Secretary, at the 28th edition of HYSEA’s Annual Awards and Innovation Summit held here on Thursday.
In the ₹ 1,000-crore revenue category, Cyient and HCL Technologies have won the best IT exporter award.
DBS Asia Hub 2 has won the Fastest Growing IT/ITES companies (in the above ₹ 500 crore category) in the State, while Pegasystems Worldwide India won the award in the ₹ 100-500 crore category.
TCS won the ‘Maximum Net employee addition’ award for the year 2019-20, while Cognizant won it for net addition of maximum number of women employees.
Some winners in the Best Software Product category-wise were: Early Stage Start-up (Monitra Healthcare); Consumer Start-up in Growth Stage (ScrapQ); Enterprise Start-up in Growth stage (Codetantra Tech); Covid Solutions (CONCE); and Tech4Good (Cellestial E-Mobility).
J Satyanarayana, former IT Secretary (Government of India and Andhra Pradesh), has received the Lifetime Achievement Award for contributions to the information technology industry and e-governance initiatives.
