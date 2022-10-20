IT major Infosys has announced its collaboration with CIRCOR International, an industrial products manufacturer, to transform its IT infrastructure, service desk, and user support applications. The company has not disclosed the tenure or size of the deal.

Through this collaboration, Infosys will transform IT services for CIRCOR’s business users by deploying SLA-based managed IT services, improving processes, bringing agility into operations, and modernising the local data centres, and cloud landscapes, said the company.

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with CIRCOR to fulfill its strategic business goals and accelerate its IT infrastructure transformation journey. With an in-depth understanding of CIRCOR’s business priorities and challenges, Infosys will help improve IT service delivery and productivity through analytics, automation, and process maturity.”

Infosys said it will provide integrated services and use ServiceNow as an IT service management platform (ITSM) to support CIRCOR’s infrastructure, applications, and operations. Further, Infosys will modernise CIRCOR’s cybersecurity landscape, leveraging its Cyber Next platform and helping CIRCOR improve its cybersecurity capability maturity model (CMMC) compliance.

The engagement aims to ensure significant cost savings throughout the program and enable year-on-year productivity improvements.

Pete Sattler, Chief Information Officer, CIRCOR, said, “The goal of our alliance with Infosys is to offer all our customers – both internal and external – faster and more reliable service, enhance our cybersecurity, and provide 24x7 monitoring for our global IT environment.”