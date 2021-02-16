Inker Robotics develops automation solution to preserve puppetry

Inker Robotics, a leading robotics company, has initiated a first-of-its-kind automation programme to preserve puppetry — the 4,000-year-old performing art culture.

The company has innovatively used technology and automation to successfully replicate the art form in an attempt to preserve the essence and beauty of a dying art form. This would facilitate future generations to experience the art form in as close to the real performance as possible.

The first live model of the automated process in puppetry is now open and showcased at the District Heritage Museum in Palakkad and was inaugurated by the Kerala State Government Archaeological Department.

With zero compromise on the traditional art form, the automation technology is designed to seamlessly mimic the puppet movements otherwise controlled by skilled hand movements. The soul of puppetry is the skilled hand movements that control the puppets, Rahul P Balachandran, CEO, Inker Robotics, said.

The application of automation in trying to revive the art form is transformational. In the middle of a pandemic, a dedicated team of engineers at Inker Robotics studied this delicate art form and worked passionately to bring to life this art form, he said.

“In modern times, educationists all over the world have realised the potential of puppetry as a medium for communication. By bringing in such inclusion, we can bring back the age-old way of interactive communication effectively for kids and thereby both preserve the art form and make learning more interesting,” he said.

“We are confident that this initiative will inspire the upcoming generations as an example and motivation to come forward, learn coding and also understand the ways in which these skills can be adapted to real-life applications and hacks,” he said.

Puppetry is a genre of theatre that dates back thousands of years. Across the globe there are unique stories that explain the origin of this art form. It is defined as a unique story-telling art form that help to describe politics, religion, and satire.

In India, Tamil classic Silappadikaaram, written around 200 BC by Jain-poet Ilango Adigal had references to puppetry. The art form is believed to have originated in India more than 500 years BC. The shadow art puppetry in Kerala, known as Nizhalkoothu, focused majorly on the ritual aspect of the art.