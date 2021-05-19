Inspiria Knowledge Campus launches Covid-19 patient data management app

When Atul Gupta, Managing Trustee at Siliguri-based Inspiria Knowledge Campus (IKC), was approached by half a dozen doctors to help automate their Covid patient data early last week, he sprung into action, putting together a team from IKC’s IT department.

The team came up with InCoV by Inspiria, an invite-only free app for independent doctors and clinics, that offers home-care packages for Covid-19 patients and also helps manage Covid patient data. The free service can be availed of by doctors and clinics pan-India, who can request access to the app by writing to hello@incov.in

“While there are multiple Covid-19 related apps going live every day, 99 per cent of them are “information dissemination” apps, which take inputs from different sources and display information from their databases. Several doctors requested our assistance for Covid-19 patient data management, as they were handling multiple teleconsultations. Covid case management goes on for a minimum of 14 days and doctors find it difficult to keep track of the patient’s records, which is currently entered into Excel sheets,” Atul Gupta told BusinessLine.

“InCoV by Inspiria went live last Thursday and is meant for independent doctors who teleconsult with Covid-19 positive patients. It is also meant for healthcare clinics that offer home-care packages for Covid-19 patients, to manage patient data more efficiently. Doctors and clinics can enter patient data and medical information under four different tabs, namely treatment, observation, labs and prescriptions. The app can store up to 25,000 patient records with data from 3-4 teleconsultations per patient,” added Gupta.

The app is also pre-populated with data on multiple treatment options, which saves a lot of time for doctors, who can just pick one of the options. Doctors can view a graph of the patient’s daily temperature and oxygen saturation levels. Images of the patient’s lab reports can also be uploaded on the app for easy reference. The app manages all patient data that is easily accessible by doctors and healthcare workers, and helps monitor data for teleconsultations and generates an overall health report of all the patients.