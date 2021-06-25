Instagram begins testing the ability to create posts from the desktop browser

Instagram is testing the ability to create and publish posts from the desktop browser, as per reports.

Some users of the Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform have reported having the ability to now upload photos and videos directly from their desktop and share the same.

The feature was first spotted by known tipster Matt Navarra. Instagram has confirmed the test. “We know that many people access Instagram from their computer,” an Instagram spokesperson said as quoted by a Times of India report.

“To improve that experience, we’re now testing the ability to create a Feed post on Instagram with their desktop browser,” the spokesperson added. Developer and tipster Alessandro Paluzzi had posted about Instagram working on the ability to create posts from the desktop on Twitter. “#Instagram is working on the ability to create posts from the desktop website,” Paluzzi had tweeted sharing screenshots of what the interface may look like.

Creating a new post

According to the screenshots shared by Navarra, on his Twitter, users will be able to create a new post by clicking on the “+" icon on the top right corner of their screens. From there, they will be required to follow the prompts. They can upload their photos or videos and will have the option to “Select From Computer."

Users can then choose the size and format of their posts, edit the media, pick a filter as well as add a caption and location if they want, wish to. They can click ‘Share’ to post the same.

The new feature seems to be currently only rolling out for Mac and PC and not on the iPad, as per reports.