Instagram expands ‘fan badges’ to more countries

Forests: A profitable restoration mantra
Empowering local communities to revive forests can ensure both climate mitigation and human well-being, says a ...
Instagram is expanding its feature that lets users purchase fan badges directly from an Instagram Live video to more countries.
“Show love to even more of your favorite creators. Now you can buy badges during Lives in more countries as a way to support them directly,” Instagram tweeted from its official account.
The feature is now available for creators in eleven countries. To start testing the feature, Instagram is trying up with creators such as @Young_Ezee.
“Show even more love to your favorite creators. Now you can buy badges during Lives to support them directly in 11 countries including the US,” tweeted Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram.
Giving brands an Insta boost on sales and salience
Instagram had first announced the feature back in May as part of a range of new tools to help creators monetise through the platform.
The feature allows fans to purchase badges from an influencer’s Live video to support them.
“Fans who have purchased badges in Live will stand out in the comments and unlock additional features, including placement on a creator’s list of badge holders and access to a special heart,” Instagram had explained in an official blog post.
The Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform has expanded the feature to include over 50,000 influencers across the globe, TechCrunch reported.
The social media giant also expanded its IGTV ads feature to more creators. The program, introduced earlier this month, lets creators include commercials in their IGTV videos. The platform will share a 55 per cent cut of the revenue with creators, it had said as per reports.
Earlier this month, Instagram also began to roll out shoppable IGTV videos to further help creators earn money through the platform.
Instagram starts rolling out shoppable IGTV videos
“Now you can shop… right on IGTV. It’s an easier way to find products you love and support your favourite creators. Available everywhere today,” Instagram had tweeted from its official account.
Empowering local communities to revive forests can ensure both climate mitigation and human well-being, says a ...
E-waste recovery and reuse should be stepped up as online activity grows amidst the Covid pandemic
Wash your hands, check your oxygen level and workout with this iPhone health companion
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
Diversified loan book, strong capital ratio and healthy deposit accretion make it attractive
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
₹1224 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118012361260 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...