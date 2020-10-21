Instagram expands ‘fan badges’ to more countries

Instagram is expanding its feature that lets users purchase fan badges directly from an Instagram Live video to more countries.

“Show love to even more of your favorite creators. Now you can buy badges during Lives in more countries as a way to support them directly,” Instagram tweeted from its official account.

The feature is now available for creators in eleven countries. To start testing the feature, Instagram is trying up with creators such as @Young_Ezee.

“Show even more love to your favorite creators. Now you can buy badges during Lives to support them directly in 11 countries including the US,” tweeted Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram.

Instagram had first announced the feature back in May as part of a range of new tools to help creators monetise through the platform.

The feature allows fans to purchase badges from an influencer’s Live video to support them.

“Fans who have purchased badges in Live will stand out in the comments and unlock additional features, including placement on a creator’s list of badge holders and access to a special heart,” Instagram had explained in an official blog post.

The Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform has expanded the feature to include over 50,000 influencers across the globe, TechCrunch reported.

IGTV ads feature

The social media giant also expanded its IGTV ads feature to more creators. The program, introduced earlier this month, lets creators include commercials in their IGTV videos. The platform will share a 55 per cent cut of the revenue with creators, it had said as per reports.

Earlier this month, Instagram also began to roll out shoppable IGTV videos to further help creators earn money through the platform.

“Now you can shop… right on IGTV. It’s an easier way to find products you love and support your favourite creators. Available everywhere today,” Instagram had tweeted from its official account.