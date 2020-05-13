Instagram to roll out its new anti-bullying features

A crushing blow for airports
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
Instagram on Tuesday announced its new set of anti-bullying features to tackle the menace of negative comments on posts and also highlight the positive ones. It will further add new controls to manage who can tag or mention you on Instagram, which is also a source of online bullying, TechCrunch reported.
The new feature will monitor negative comments and especially cater to people with a large following. Currently, it is difficult to manage the outpour of negative comments on celebrities’ posts, especially in the case of a post that’s gone viral or a coordinated attack from online trolls or bots.
Facebook-owned company is currently testing this new feature, which will delete the negative comments in bulk and restrict accounts that post negative comments. This will prevent users who intentionally leave trolls and negative remarks on posts. The company maintained that the early feedback from its tests has been encouraging, so it’s opening up the feature to Instagram users on mobile.
On iOS, users can tap on a comment, then the dotted icon in the top-right corner will let users choose “Manage Comments.” This will allow users to choose up to 25 comments to delete at once. If they tap “More Options,” they can also find a feature that lets them block or restrict commenters’ accounts in bulk. On Android, users can instead press and hold on a comment, then tap the dotted icon, and select Block or Restrict, TechCrunch report added.
Another new feature -- Pinned Comments -- will soon launch as a test. This will help Instagrammers maintain positive comments on their posts. The company feels that this will also encourage the culture of positive interactions. When the feature goes live, users will be able to select and pin a number of comments to the top of their comments thread, where they’re more easily seen.
Instagram is also testing new features that allow users to choose who can tag them in posts and stories. Users will be able to select from “Everyone,” “Only People You Follow” or “No One,” for both tags and mentions. In addition, you’ll be able to toggle on or off an option that gives you the ability to manually approve tags.
The social media company had also made improvements to its text and image matching technology to look out for more suicide and self-injury content on Instagram, it mentioned. The technology used to find and remove child nudity and sexually exploitative content were improved across both Facebook and Instagram, as well.
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
This photography-first mid-range handset aims to take on the challenge of low-light images with six lenses
IIM-B survey shows they are using the time to strategise, identify weaknesses and explore opportunities
Niveshi has built an automated intra-day quant trading platform that promises consistent returns
Many say opportunity and uncertainty come together in the stock market. Look closer and you also might find an ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Vedanta at current levels. The stock jumped 12 ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The large-cap-oriented fund has contained losses well in these difficult market conditions
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...