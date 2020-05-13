Instagram to roll out its new anti-bullying features

Instagram on Tuesday announced its new set of anti-bullying features to tackle the menace of negative comments on posts and also highlight the positive ones. It will further add new controls to manage who can tag or mention you on Instagram, which is also a source of online bullying, TechCrunch reported.

The new feature will monitor negative comments and especially cater to people with a large following. Currently, it is difficult to manage the outpour of negative comments on celebrities’ posts, especially in the case of a post that’s gone viral or a coordinated attack from online trolls or bots.

Facebook-owned company is currently testing this new feature, which will delete the negative comments in bulk and restrict accounts that post negative comments. This will prevent users who intentionally leave trolls and negative remarks on posts. The company maintained that the early feedback from its tests has been encouraging, so it’s opening up the feature to Instagram users on mobile.

On iOS, users can tap on a comment, then the dotted icon in the top-right corner will let users choose “Manage Comments.” This will allow users to choose up to 25 comments to delete at once. If they tap “More Options,” they can also find a feature that lets them block or restrict commenters’ accounts in bulk. On Android, users can instead press and hold on a comment, then tap the dotted icon, and select Block or Restrict, TechCrunch report added.

Another new feature -- Pinned Comments -- will soon launch as a test. This will help Instagrammers maintain positive comments on their posts. The company feels that this will also encourage the culture of positive interactions. When the feature goes live, users will be able to select and pin a number of comments to the top of their comments thread, where they’re more easily seen.

Instagram is also testing new features that allow users to choose who can tag them in posts and stories. Users will be able to select from “Everyone,” “Only People You Follow” or “No One,” for both tags and mentions. In addition, you’ll be able to toggle on or off an option that gives you the ability to manually approve tags.

The social media company had also made improvements to its text and image matching technology to look out for more suicide and self-injury content on Instagram, it mentioned. The technology used to find and remove child nudity and sexually exploitative content were improved across both Facebook and Instagram, as well.