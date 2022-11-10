Instagram head, Adam Mosseri made an announcement to redesign the app’s web interface for large screens. The redesign announcement comes along with the feature where Instagram allows professional account to schedule their posts and reels.

“We know a lot of people use the web to multitask and we wanted to make sure Instagram was as great an experience as possible online,” Mosseri said.

- Schedule Posts (coming soon)

- IG Web Updates pic.twitter.com/5tyMxWh1n8 — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) November 8, 2022

Instagram’s new web interface shifts menus and icons like home, search, messages, and notifications to a side panel. In addition, the explore or search section shows a full grid spanning across the monitor. The new sidebar expands and collapses based on the screen.

The latest Instagram web redesign will make it easier to jump between contents. The update is rolling out slowly, but not for iPad screens.

