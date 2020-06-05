Instagram’s new sticker now allows users to order food from Zomato, Swiggy

Covid-19, a conundrum for PPE manufacturers
Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram has recently introduced a new feature, its food order stickers in a bid to support small businesses.
The platform announced the rollout of its food order sticker in India. User can order food using the sticker from food delivery apps such as Zomato and Swiggy.
“The sticker will help businesses from the food industry stay in touch with their customers and allow customers to support their favourite businesses too,” Instagram said in an official statement.
Small businesses, especially those in the food sector, are currently struggling owing to the Covid-19 pandemi leading to a nationwide lockdown. As restrictions are lifted and restaurants and small businesses are allowed to gradually reopen, they can leverage this sticker to maximize outreach, the company said. They can post Instagram’s new food order sticker on their ‘Stories’, and people can tap to place their order through the Swiggy and Zomato website.
“At Facebook, we understand that small businesses are the backbone of local communities and bring people together. We want to do our part in helping them stay open, keep in touch with customers, and be informed on how to navigate this crisis,” said Nitin Chopra, Industry Head – E-commerce & Retail, Facebook India.
“For the food industry in particular, we’re rolling out the food order sticker which will aid order discovery and spur engagement, and we’re glad to have partnered with Swiggy and Zomato for the same. We'll continue to work on features that make it easier to support the small businesses you care about,” he added.
Food delivery partners are also on board with this feature stating that new business models like this will help accelerate the growth of small businesses in the food sector.
Srivats TS, VP Marketing, Swiggy, said, “As physical distancing continues and businesses innovate with online models, features like the food order sticker from Instagram will aid engagement between customers and their favourite food businesses, and ideally have a positive impact on increasing online food delivery order volumes.”
“Instagram’s food order sticker will not just help restaurants introduce themselves to more customers, improve their engagement but also add a new growth avenue for their business," Sandeep Anand, CMO - Growth Marketing, Zomato, said.
Restaurants should have the latest version of the Instagram app to leverage this feature and use their business or creator account on Instagram for the feature. They can add a link from Zomato or Swiggy for food orders to their Instagram profile and share the same by using the ‘Food Order’ sticker in Stories or share on their Instagram Profile with the “Order Food” button.
Customers can tap on the sticker which will lead them to the relevant food delivery app to place their order. They can also reshare these stickers.
This new food orders sticker is a part of the social media platform’s initiatives to aid small businesses. Previously, the platform had also launched its Support Small Business sticker to help businesses reach new customers.
