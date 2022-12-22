Digital engineering and transformation service provider, INT. has made a strategic investment in digital consultancy firm Codebuddy which enables SMEs and start-ups to build their businesses online and help them scale.

Founded four years ago, Codebuddy specialises in 360-degree software and product development, talent-augmenting strategic partnerships and remote development teams. Through its consultative and transparent approach, Codebuddy provides its customers with reliable and sustainable solutions to traditional as well as emerging business problems.

The investment demonstrates INT.’s commitment to harnessing the benefits of emerging technologies to empower non-enterprise customers in a connected economy.

According to Abhishek Rungta, Founder and CEO, INT., in the current environment, both start-ups and SMEs are manoeuvring through technology and talent gaps, to serve their end customers profitably in a profitable manner.

“Codebuddy has a proven track record of creating innovative, future-proof solutions for businesses. While INT. does not look beyond enterprise clients, Codebuddy extends our network and enables our vision to help organisations across diverse industries and geographies. I believe that our resources, know-how, and processes will help the Codebuddy team achieve their own vision in time,” Rungta said in a press statement.

Codebuddy, which was founded in 2019, has serviced over 100 customers in SaaS, insurance, edtech, and legal tech industries. A majority of Codebuddy’s business comes from referrals and repeat business.