Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger meets PM Modi, discusses technology

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday. According to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office, they had discussions on subjects relating to technology, research, and innovation.

Taking to Twitter on the occasion, Gelsinger said: "Celebrating three decades of Intel partnership with India!"

In response to Gelsinger’s tweet, Modi said, “Glad to have met you! We had excellent discussions on subjects relating to tech, research and innovation. I admire your optimism towards India.”

Intel has recently launched Blockscale ASIC, a blockchain technology, the company’s website revealed.

“The Intel Blockscale ASIC is going to play a major role in helping bitcoin mining companies achieve both sustainability and hash rate scaling objectives in the years ahead,” Jose Rios, General Manager of Blockchain and Business Solutions in the Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group at Intel said.