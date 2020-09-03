Intel launches 11th Gen Intel Core processors; 150 designs in pipeline

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Intel has officially launched its first 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics for laptops.
Touted as the “best processor for thin and light laptops,” Intel said that 150 designs based on the 11th Gen Core processor are in the pipeline from companies such as Acer, Asus, Dell, Dynabook, HP, Lenovo, LG, MSI, Razer, and Samsung.
The earliest device powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core processors that have already been announced include Asus’ latest ZenBooks, Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 5G, and Acer Swift 5 and Swift 3. Devices may launch as early as this fall.
Intel has launched nine new CPU designs across the Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 families under two separate classes-- the U-series (which Intel now refers to as UP3) and Y-series (class chips which have been renamed UP4). The UP3 class of processors provide an operating range of 12-28W while the UP4 class of processors run at a 7-15W range.
Leading the UP3 series is the Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor which offer base speeds of 3.0GHz, 12MB cache and a maximum graphics frequency of 1.35 max graphics frequency.
Talking about the overall specs, the 11th Gen Intel Core processors integrate Intel’s latest technology from AI performance accelerators, Willow Cove CPU, its next-generation universal cable connectivity solution Thunderbolt 4 and most importantly, its Xe graphics architecture.
It is Intel’s first st mobile client SoC with CPU-attached PCIe Gen 4 interface and with up to four lanes.
Intel is banking highly on its new graphics architecture and the AI capabilities that the new processors provide.
The processors come with a promise of better performance on PCs across tasks. This means faster streaming on YouTube, gaming on PCs with better graphics and making noise-free video calls on a device with a high-resolution display.
The new processors support background noise suppression via Intel Gaussian and Neural Accelerator 2.0 (Intel GNA) along with AI-powered background blur and video super-resolution. It also has support for 8K HDR displays and up to four simultaneous 4K HDR displays along with hardware-supported Dolby Vision.
The processors can deliver double the speed in terms of content creation, gaming and streaming, Intel said. It has collaborated with various software partners including Google, Adobe and Microsoft to enhance the capabilities of the processors from making noise-free video calls, managing workflows on Office 365 to editing and uploading videos.
The Xe graphics architecture is only available with i5 and i7 processors, the i3 processors come with Intel UHD Graphics.
According to Intel, the Xe graphics architecture can 1.5 times the performance vs AMD’s 4800U. It provides a similar experience to NVIDIA’s MX350 across gaming titles, Intel said. The new graphics provide better performance and visuals as compared to its predecessor across titles such as Gears Tactics, CS: GO, Total War Saga: Troy, as demoed during Intel’s launch event.
The processors are also meant to be more energy efficient with a new “10nm SuperFin design. ” Intel has revamped the transistor as well as the metal stack to enable high-performance IPs with low power consumption, it said. It offers 20 per cent faster speeds for “office productivity” tasks with a similar increase in “system-level power.”
He system also comes with Intel’s recently announced connectivity solution Thunderbolt 4 which can provide up to 40Gb/s bandwidth on each port. It also supports Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+).
Alongside the launch, Intel has rebranded itself with a new minimalistic log and has also introduced a new certification standard called ‘Intel Evo’ for its Project Athena which is aimed at providing a “high level of quality control.”
Project Athena is Intel’s innovation program which manages quality control across devices based on performance and battery life. Evo certified devices will have “consistent responsiveness on battery, system wake from sleep in less than 1 second, nine or more hours of real-world battery life on systems with FHD displays and fast charging with up to a four-hour charge in under 30 minutes on systems with FHD displays,” Intel said.
Intel has said that 20 new devices verified under Intel Evo Platform Brand will be available later this year.
Intel has also announced its new logo which will be used for branding various products, from Intel’s Xeon servers to its Optane memory chips.
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While measures such as selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, ...
Brokerage has been growing 100% YoY over the last three years, says Nithin Kamath
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
The stock of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, that registered its lifetime high of ₹1,128.9 in early August ...
₹1134 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1120110011451160 Go long in the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,120 if the ...
* Domestic violence is faced by women irrespective of the social class you belong toWorking from home during ...
Nisha Susan’s debut collection of short stories looks at how the internet has curated modern human ...
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...