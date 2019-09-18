Info-tech

Interactive | How Indians access the internet

Annapurani V | Updated on September 18, 2019 Published on September 18, 2019

The number of internet users in India is estimated at over 560 million   -  Reuters

Internet usage has been rising rapidly in India over the last few years with data plans becoming cheaper and communications infrastructure improving vastly, driven by fierce competition among service providers.

The number of internet users in India, estimated at over 560 million, is more than the aggregate number of users in the US, Brazil and Japan. About 13 per cent of internet users in the world live in India — only China (19 per cent) has more.

The battle to dominate India’s internet market is getting fiercer with telecom broadband service providers bundling and pushing a variety of content to keep users hooked. Reliance Jio, which entered the market three years ago, is set to disrupt the market further in the coming year.

 

