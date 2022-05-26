Inventus India launches ₹900 crore fund, rebrands to Athera Venture Partners 

Inventus India, an early stage Venture Capital(VC) firm, has launched its fourth fund with a target corpus of ₹900 crore. It has also rebranded the firm as Athera Venture Partners.

The VC firm said that the rebranding reiterates its vision and focus. The Indian-ness of the new identity aligns with its focus of investing in the Indian start-up ecosystem, the company said in the release. The meaning reiterates its investment philosophy - that of being a companion to visionary founders on their path to success and prosperity, it added.

Parag Dhol, General Partner, said, “our new brand identity reflects our ethos and philosophy and builds on the foundation of our legacy.”

Athera’s new fund launch is seeing interest from existing investors, financial institutions, overseas funds, and family offices, given the strong performance of the previous funds, the firm said.

Rutvik Doshi, General Partner, said, “with our new fund raise, we wish to literally triple down on the start-up ecosystem in India that is on a bullish growth trajectory. At Athera, we are committed to identifying and supporting visionary tech entrepreneurs.”

Focus on emerging tech sectors

With the fourth fund, Athera will continue its core strategy of making investments in new and emerging technology sectors. The new fund’s focus areas will include a range of themes, such as, Internet of Things, Consumer Internet, Mobile, SaaS, Enterprise Software, FinTech, Web 3.0 and Deep Technology. Fund IV will invest with ticket sizes between ₹5-45 crore, and follow it up in future rounds.

Inventus Capital Partners was established in 2006 as a cross border firm investing in the United States (US) and India. In 2018, the General Partners of Athera Venture Partners raised an oversubscribed Inventus III - India Fund, with a corpus of ₹369 crore.