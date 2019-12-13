IP helpdesk for start-ups at T-Works

T-Works, an incubation centre for e-hardware start-ups, has launched an Intellectual Property Facilitation Cell (IPFC) to help start-ups, SMEs and other innovators draft and file patent applications.

“It will help them in various aspects of issues related to IP, including patent registration, copyrights, trademarks, and industrial designs at affordable rates,” said Sujai Karampuri, CEO, T-Works.

“It is not just about legal and regulatory compliance. It is a creation of an asset that will give them a competitive edge and aid in raising capital. We aim to lower the barrier for innovators to protect their inventions by providing affordable access to IPR services,” he said.