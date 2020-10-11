iPhone one of the most preferred pre-owned smartphones among Indians: OLX study

Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
Apple’s iPhone is one of the most preferred pre-owned smartphones among Indians according to the OLX Pre-Owned Smartphone study.
According to the recent study by OLX India, iPhone contributes 25 per cent to the demand for pre-owned smartphones in India. It contributes 21 per cent to the overall supply of pre-owned smartphones. “Apple continues to rule the roost amongst aspirational Bharat when it comes to demand and supply of pre-owned phones. While in the new smartphone market Apple’s market share is minimal in India the opposite holds true for the pre-owned market,” OLX said.
iPhone is closely followed by Xiaomi which generates 22 per cent of the pre-owned smartphone demand and 18 per cent of the supply. Samsung generates 15 per cent of the demand and 17 per cent of the supply.
BBK Electronics-owned brands contribute 30 per cent to the demand for pre-owned smartphones.“BBK Electronics portfolio brands- OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo and Realme are extremely popular with consumers, especially across the budget,mid-segment and premium (OnePlus) price categories. All the 4 brands generate about 30 per cent of the demand and supply for pre-owned phones on OLX,” the company said.
Overall, the demand for pre-owned phones has increased by 61 per cent during the period of lockdown 1 and post the unlock. Demand has jumped by 44 per cent post unlock as compared to the pre-Covid lockdown period, as per the report.
“Covid-19 has accelerated the growth curve for pre-owned smartphones especially as financial constraints and uncertainty in the economy drives more people to come online in search of better livelihood opportunities, consuming content and staying connected,” it said.
The demand is being driven by Tier 2+ cities rather than metros according to the study. 77 per cent of the demand for pre-owned phones originated from Tier 2 and 3 cities while Tier 1 cities contributed 23 per cent to the overall demand as per the report.
