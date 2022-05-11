iPod touch will be available “while supplies last,” says Apple discontinuing the iPod after 20 years

Apple will discontinue its iPod touch, marking the end of an era for the iPod.

Apple, in a press release has announced iPod touch will be available “while supplies last.”

This will likely mark the end of the tech major’s iPod product all together. Apple’s iconic iPod classic was discontinued in 2014, while the last of the initial iPods that did not require internet connectivity were discontinued in 2017 as Apple took down the websites for the iPod nano and iPod shuffle.

Music lives on

“Since its introduction over 20 years ago, iPod has captivated users all over the world who love the ability to take their music with them on the go,” Apple said in the release, adding that the “music will live on” with music experiences integrated across its other devices including iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac along with access to over 90 million songs and over 30,000 playlists available via Apple Music.

The original iPod was introduced on October 23, 2001, and was the first MP3 player to pack 1,000 songs with a 10-hour battery.

The iPod touch (7th generation) — which Apple announced will now be discontinued — was introduced in 2019. It features the A10 Fusion chip and Group FaceTime, along with 256GB of storage.

“Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impacted more than just the music industry — it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s Senior Vice-President of Worldwide Marketing.

“Today, the spirit of iPod lives on. We’ve integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV,” Joswiak added.