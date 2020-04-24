iQOO reduces prices for 5G enabled flagship iQOO 3, new prices start at ₹34,990

iQOO on Friday announced the revised prices for its flagship smartphone the iQOO 3.

iQOO had unveiled its 5G-enabled flagship premium smartphone iQOO 3 back in February. The brand on Friday announced that it will be cutting down the prices of its phone making it more affordable.

iQOO 3 Price

The iQOO 3 8+128GB (4G) variant which was previously priced at ₹38990 is now priced at ₹34,990. The new price of its 8+256GB (4G) variant is ₹37990 as compared to its previous price of ₹41,990. The 12+256GB (5G) variant previously priced ₹46990 is now available at a new price of ₹44,990.

iQOO 3 Specs

The device is a gaming-centric phone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with a 7nm chipset. It is equipped with the A77 architecture. The phone comes with a 440mAh battery with 55W Super FlashCharge.

As for the camera, the smartphone has a quad-camera set-up, with the primary camera being the 48 MP SonyIMX582 AI Quad camera with 20X digital zoom. Apart from the 48 MP camera, the device has the 8 MP main camera, 13 MP Telephoto lens with 20X Zoom and a 2 MP Bokeh camera. The phone has a 16 MP front camera with f/2.45 aperture.

The phone will be available in Quantum Silver and Tornado Black colours.

iQOO 3’s new price will be applicable in the India market on Flipkart and iqoo.com and would be available as soon as e-commerce commence delivery of smartphones, the company said.