Info-tech

iRAM Technologies bags multiple smart city projects

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on March 30, 2021

Udaya Bhaskar Rao Abburu, CEO & Managing Director, iRAM Technologies

Bengaluru-based IoT company iRAM Technologies on Tuesday bagged four projects for smart cities, including Dahod, Kohima, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Rajkot.

The company said it had won these projects in partnerships with leading conglomerates & system integrators in the Smart City Space and the projects are for Smart Pole, Smart Street Lighting, and Smart Parking city assets.

Udaya Bhaskar Rao Abburu, CEO & Managing Director, iRAM Technologies, said, “Team remained focussed and indomitable even during Covid-19 crisis and with these wins, we are targeting for more than 50 per cent Y-O-Y revenue growth in this financial year.”

The company will be installing IoT architecture-based innovative parking technologies comprising of Smart Sensor Wireless Networks (SSWN), citizen mobile application, parking management and guidance software in the Pimpri-Chinchwad and Rajkot, while smart poles will be used in Kohima and Dahod. In Kohima, the company will also be coming up with street lighting technology.

Vishal Mehra, VP Sales, iRAM Technologies, on recent repeat orders for automated Multi-Level Car Parking Facilities in Bhubaneswar, said that such orders help boost the company’s confidence and will help innovate further.

Published on March 30, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

new business
Internet of Things
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.