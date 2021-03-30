iRAM Technologies bags multiple smart city projects

Bengaluru-based IoT company iRAM Technologies on Tuesday bagged four projects for smart cities, including Dahod, Kohima, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Rajkot.

The company said it had won these projects in partnerships with leading conglomerates & system integrators in the Smart City Space and the projects are for Smart Pole, Smart Street Lighting, and Smart Parking city assets.

Udaya Bhaskar Rao Abburu, CEO & Managing Director, iRAM Technologies, said, “Team remained focussed and indomitable even during Covid-19 crisis and with these wins, we are targeting for more than 50 per cent Y-O-Y revenue growth in this financial year.”

The company will be installing IoT architecture-based innovative parking technologies comprising of Smart Sensor Wireless Networks (SSWN), citizen mobile application, parking management and guidance software in the Pimpri-Chinchwad and Rajkot, while smart poles will be used in Kohima and Dahod. In Kohima, the company will also be coming up with street lighting technology.

Vishal Mehra, VP Sales, iRAM Technologies, on recent repeat orders for automated Multi-Level Car Parking Facilities in Bhubaneswar, said that such orders help boost the company’s confidence and will help innovate further.