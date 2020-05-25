Info-tech

Is Jio Platforms looking to raise more funds?

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 25, 2020 Published on May 25, 2020

RIL has been able to get top-dollar for its stake sales in Jio Platforms Nagara Gopal

Jio Platforms, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), is reportedly scouting for more funds, with the firm in talks with two more investors.

The company controlled by Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani is in talks with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund for an investment, according to various media reports.

Jio Platforms, which raised a total of ₹78,562.13 crore from five global investors since April 22, is also in discussions with Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company, media reports said.

BusinessLine could not independently verify these reports.

Over the last month, Jio Platforms has raised fund in lieu of a total 17.12 per cent stake sale from investors such as Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista, General Atlantic and KKR.

Jio Platforms funds raised since April 22

Date

Company

Investment

Equity Stake

April 22, 2020

Facebook

₹43,574 crore

9.99%

May 4, 2020

Silver Lake

₹5,655.75 crore

1.15%

May 8, 2020

Vista Equity Partners

₹11,367 crore

2.32%

May 17, 2020

General Atlantic

₹6,598.38 crore

1.34%

May 22, 2020

KKR

₹ 11,367 crore

2.32%

TOTAL: ₹78,562.13 crore in exchange of 17.12 per cent stake

ALSO READ: Rs 43,574-crorelike’: Facebook picks 9.99 per cent in Jio Platforms

ALSO READ: Silver Lake to invest ₹5,655 crore in Jio Platforms

ALSO READ: Reliance launches ₹53,125 crore rights issue; to give one share for every 15 shares held

ALSO READ: Jio Platforms raises ₹11,367 crore from Vista Equity Partners

Published on May 25, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Sincerely,

Support Quality Journalism
RJio
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Snapchat looking to expand India business based on growth in user base: Report
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.