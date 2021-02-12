ISRO, MapmyIndia to develop mapping portals and geospatial solutions

The Indian Space Research Organisation and homegrown mapping, location-based technology company MapmyIndia have announced a new partnership to offer fully indigenous, mapping portal and geospatial services for India.

Through the combined partnership with ISRO, MapmyIndia’s end user maps, apps, and services will be integrate with ISRO’s huge catalogue of satellite imagery and earth observation data to provide detailed and comprehensive, as well as privacy-centric, hyper local and indigenous mapping solution for Indians, as per an official press release.

According to an official release by ISRO, the space agency’s Department of Space (DoS) has entered into an MoU with M/s CE Info Systems Pvt Ltd, the company which owns MapmyIndia.

“This will enable DOS and CE Info Systems to jointly identify and build geospatial solutions,” ISRO said.

The solution will also include various map-based analytics and insights about weather, pollution, agricultural output, land use changes, flood and landslide disasters etc.

“This partnership with ISRO heralds a new dawn of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in the strategic area of maps and geospatial technologies,” Rohan Verma, CEO & Executive Director, MapmyIndia said.

The solution aims to take on other mapping solutions such as Google Maps/Earth, in India.