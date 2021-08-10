IT industry braves Covid-19, clocks ₹1.20 lakh cr exports in Q1

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
If the first quarter export numbers are any indication, the Indian information technology industry is poised for a 8-9 per cent growth in exports in the current financial year.
The IT companies attached to the STPI have registered exports to the tune of ₹1.20 lakh crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.
“During the pandemic year, the Indian IT industry displayed great resilience to global disruptions and delivered services and solutions to their clients across the globe,” Omkar Rai, Director-General of Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), has said.
The growth was triggered by factors like significant adoption of cloud and emerging technologies by enterprises across industry verticals and rapid digitisation by MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) to become competitive.
“During the first quarter of the financial year 2021-22, the STPI-registered units have realised ₹1.2 lakh crore exports, which would rise further in the coming quarters,” he said.
There are about 5,100 units registered under the STPI in different parts of the country.
The quantum of exports, however, was a tad lower than ₹1.27 lakh crore recorded in the same quarter last year.
The STPI executive, however, contended that it was not proper to compare numbers as the present quarter was preceded by a prolonged pandemic, while first quarter last year was preceded by a normal year.
“The H1 (first half) numbers would be more appropriate to compare as the industry would reflect the situation better then,” he said.
Pegging a growth rate of 8-9 per cent in exports for 2021-22, the STPI said fintech, medtech, edutech and gametech would drive the growth in the remaining three quarters.
The STPI, in fact, has upwardly revised the growth forecast. In April 2021, the STPI had forecast that the exports would grow at 5-6 per cent.
With the demand for digital transformation growing significantly, the STPI has revised the growth estimates for the current financial year.
As the businesses embrace technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, big data analytics, augmented reality and virtual reality, the STPI expected a high single-digit growth rate during the year.
The STPI-registered companies have registered exports worth ₹5.01 lakh crore during 2020-21 against ₹4.60 lakh crore in 2019-20.
Karnataka topped the list with ₹2.05 lakh crore, followed by Maharashtra with ₹96,805 crore and Telangana with ₹84,775 crore.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
A mother, wife, daughter, friend and a colleague shares her struggle to stop pretending that she is in control ...
Mental health issues, representation of women, and sustainability practices came to the fore at the biggest ...
Interventions for promoting happiness at the workplace must start with a paradigm shift
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...