Industry is at the cusp of multi-year technology upgradation cycle: TCS CEO

The global industry is at the cusp of a multi-year technology up-gradation cycle, providing long-term visibility in the overall demand environment, and Tata Consultancy Services is gearing up for that, a top official said.

“The nature of technology investment leads us to believe that we are at a start of multi-year technology upgradation cycle. As customers execute the transformation agenda across multiple horizons starting with building a digital core, which touches both their application infrastructure, technology infrastructure and their business and operation transformation initiatives,” TCS Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Rajesh Gopinathan told shareholders on Thursday.

“The horizon two will involve innovating the business models by leveraging the power of data and analytics and finally horizon three which we believe the cloud will enable the creation of purpose lead ecosystem where enterprises will collaborate with other adjacent enterprises to create offerings which benefit to create customer’s purpose,” he said.

“These initiatives together will result in a significant technological transformation across multiple industries, which gives us long-term visibility in overall demand environment and we are gearing up for that,” he added.

Tata Sons held its 26th AGM virtually on Thursday, presided over by Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, with other directors joining live from across the globe.

TCS’ “consistent investments” in building up growth and transformation capability has started to show good results, Gopinathan said, adding, some of its early success stories include work the company is doing for Phoenix group, Belgian Post Group, Novolex and State of Connecticut among others.

TCS has more than 6,000 researchers, inventors and innovators, who collectively produced over 240 papers and filed 5,879 patents, for which it received 1,850 patents.

TCS envisages that in a few years, not more than 25 per cent of its employees will need to be in the office at any point, and employees would not need to spend more than 25 per cent of their time in office fully productive, he added.

