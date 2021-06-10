Industry is at the cusp of multi-year technology upgradation cycle: TCS CEO

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
The global industry is at the cusp of a multi-year technology up-gradation cycle, providing long-term visibility in the overall demand environment, and Tata Consultancy Services is gearing up for that, a top official said.
“The nature of technology investment leads us to believe that we are at a start of multi-year technology upgradation cycle. As customers execute the transformation agenda across multiple horizons starting with building a digital core, which touches both their application infrastructure, technology infrastructure and their business and operation transformation initiatives,” TCS Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Rajesh Gopinathan told shareholders on Thursday.
“The horizon two will involve innovating the business models by leveraging the power of data and analytics and finally horizon three which we believe the cloud will enable the creation of purpose lead ecosystem where enterprises will collaborate with other adjacent enterprises to create offerings which benefit to create customer’s purpose,” he said.
“These initiatives together will result in a significant technological transformation across multiple industries, which gives us long-term visibility in overall demand environment and we are gearing up for that,” he added.
Tata Sons held its 26th AGM virtually on Thursday, presided over by Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, with other directors joining live from across the globe.
Also Read: TCS has weathered the pandemic very well: Chandrasekaran
TCS’ “consistent investments” in building up growth and transformation capability has started to show good results, Gopinathan said, adding, some of its early success stories include work the company is doing for Phoenix group, Belgian Post Group, Novolex and State of Connecticut among others.
TCS has more than 6,000 researchers, inventors and innovators, who collectively produced over 240 papers and filed 5,879 patents, for which it received 1,850 patents.
TCS envisages that in a few years, not more than 25 per cent of its employees will need to be in the office at any point, and employees would not need to spend more than 25 per cent of their time in office fully productive, he added.
Also Read: TCS top executives’ pay package rises 55% in FY21
Also Read: TCS net rises 14.9% to ₹9,246 cr in Q4
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
The ongoing tussle between the Indian government and social media entities is over matters of privacy and ...
He will be remembered for his tales of ordinary people, his mentorship and Katha Nilayam
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Indonesia’s most active volcano is a cauldron spewing sulphurous smoke, folklore and colourful traditions that ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...