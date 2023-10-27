Reliance Jio (Jio) Chairman Akash Ambani on Friday said the company’s deployment of 5G technology has connected millions of people in the past one year.

“Deploying a 5G cell every 10 seconds, Jio has installed over 10-lakh 5G cells across all 22 circles in India. I am humbled to share that Jio alone has contributed 85 per cent of the overall 5G capacity in the country…and provided one of the fastest 5G internet speeds in the world,” he said at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2023 here.

Further, Jio’s 5G roll-out is powered by a 100 per cent in-house 5G stack, designed, developed and manufactured entirely by Indian talent, he said.

“We have fortified our 5G infrastructure with services like JioFiber and JioAirFiber, our ﬁxed-wireless broadband oﬀerings. Now, Jio can provide 5G access to over 200 million unconnected homes and premises, making India the broadband capital of the world. India today ranks amongst the top three 5G-enabled nations, with over 125 million 5G users,” Ambani noted.

He said that the transformative power of 5G will provide new employment and entrepreneurial opportunities to millions of Indians.

“To put it in our Prime Minister’s words, it will help both job seekers and job creators! We recently launched Jio Bharat, a revolutionary 4G smartphone costing just Rs 999 – lower than most 2G phones. With such bold initiatives, Jio is set to end the digital exclusion in India once and for all,” he added.

