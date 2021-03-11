Jio had the fastest fixed broadband, Vi India fastest for mobile in Q4 2020: Ookla

Jio had the fasted speeds for fixed broadband while Vi India was the fastest in mobile download speeds in Q4 2020, according to a report by Ookla.

The report said, Jio had the fastest mean download speed over fixed broadband out of India’s top providers during the fourth quarter. As per the graph posted by Ookla, Jio achieved a mean download speed of around 80 Mbps. It was followed by ACT Fibernet with around 75 Mbps and then by Airtel and Excitel.

The Ookla report also provided consumer sentiment around top providers.

Consumer sentiment

The “Speedtest Consumer Sentiment data is gathered from single-question surveys presented to users at the end of a Speedtest. This data set provides rich insights into customer satisfaction over time, as well as competitive benchmarking, by providing data on both customers’ overall satisfaction with their network providers (based on a five-star scale) and Net Promoter Score (NPS),” Ookla said.

According to the data, Jio also had the highest rating in terms of consumer sentiment at 3.7 stars and the only positive NPS of 9.98.

BSNL had the slowest mean download speed over fixed broadband of around 35 Mbps during the quarter while Hathway had the lowest rating and the lowest NPS.

“Jio along with BSNL and Airtel offers fixed-line broadband service at pan-India level. ACT, Excitel and Hathway are fixed broadband ISPs which offer services in a few key Indian cities and metros,” Ookla clarified.

In terms of mobile, Vi India had the fastest mean mobile download speed during Q4 2020. As per the graph posted by Ookla, it had a mean download speed of around 15 Mbps. It was followed by Airtel with a mean download speed of nearly 14 Mbps.

Vi India increased its download speed performance lead over Airtel from Q3.

“This confirms that Vi India is continuing to provide its users with a better network speed experience than its rivals. In Consumer Sentiment ratings, Vi tied with Airtel,” the report said.

Jio came in third place for performance, ratings and NPS. Jio had a 10 Mbps average speed.

Comparison with SAARC countries

The report also provided insights into India’s internet speeds in comparison to other South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation countries overall in 2020.

“India started 2020 with the fastest mean download speed over fixed broadband among SAARC countries, and strong improvements in India from Q2 2020 onward only widened the gap,” it said.

India topped the charts in fixed broadband speeds in 2020. It was followed by Bangladesh that witnessed a jump in fixed broadband download speed by the end of the year.

It was followed by Sri Lanka in third place. Afghanistan had the lowest mean download speed over fixed broadband among SAARC countries during 2020.

Though India topped the charts in fixed broadband, mobile speeds in the country still lag.

“The Maldives, the only SAARC country with active 5G during 2020, was the fastest for mean download speed over mobile throughout 2020,” as per the report.

India ranked sixth on the list. Maldives was followed by Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan which were closely grouped for second, third, fourth and fifth fastest during Q4 2020.

The state of 5G in India is yet to be determined as providers prepare for the technology and 5G spectrum auction inches closer.

“Mobile and fixed broadband are rapidly improving in India, and we’ll be watching this market for continued performance improvements in the near future,” Ookla said.

It will also soon be using data from Speedtest video testing to assess how networks are performing when streaming video and provide insights on the same.