Jio Platforms Q3 net profit grows 15.5 per cent to Rs 3,489 cr

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL), the holding company of Reliance Jio Infocomm, has posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,489 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, a 15.5 per cent increase from the ₹3,020 crore posted during the sequential second quarter.
During the quarter under review, the company’s revenue from operations rose 5.3 per cent to ₹19,475 crore from the ₹18,496 crore recorded in the second quarter of this financial year. JPL has achieved an annualised revenue run-rate in excess of $10 billion with strong revenue and EBITDA growth, the company said in a statement.
The company’s customer base stood at 410.8 million as on December 31, with a net addition of 5.2 million customers. The average revenue per user (ARPU) rose to ₹151 during the quarter, compared with ₹145 in the trailing quarter.
The total data traffic during the quarter stood at 1,586 crore GB, recording a 4 per cent Q-o-Q growth, while total voice traffic rose 4.6 per cent to 97,496 crore minutes.
The wireless gross addition stood at 25.1 million as smartphone shipments improved with easing restrictions .
The company’s monthly churn rate for wireless subscribers remained elevated at 1.63 per cent with the continued impact of Covid and other factors.
The company also said it has honoured its commitment to make all domestic voice calls absolutely free from January 1, 2021.
Jio had earlier assured its users that the charge for offnet outgoing calls would continue only till the time TRAI abolished Interconnect User Charges.
During the quarter, average data consumption per user per month was at 12.9 GB as against 12 GB per user per month during the trailing quarter and average voice consumption was at 796 minutes per user per month during the quarter as compared to average voice consumption at 776 minutes per user per month during the trailing quarter.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
Only half the Sensex stocks have bettered the index’s return in the last 10,000-point journey
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy The New India Assurance Company (NIACL) stock at current ...
₹1490 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1475146015051520 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
What makes the new crop of young Indian cricketers such game-changing winners? Over and above their talent, ...
Regina King’s film ‘One Night in Miami’ turns the spotlight on four young men’s often conflicting ideas of ...
Each new year millions of people around the world resolve to change their lives for the better. These ...
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...