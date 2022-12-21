Jio has started its True 5G services in Kerala by launching it in Kochi City and Guruvayur Temple premises. The State Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched Jio True 5G and Jio True 5G Powered Wi-Fi services digitally from Thiruvananthapuram for an event organised in Kochi.

Jio demonstrated the immersive benefits of 5G in the field of healthcare, through Jio Community Clinic medical kit, and the revolutionary AR-VR device, Jio Glass. These benefits will bring transformational changes in the lives of people in the State.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said 5G services in the long run will bring transformational benefits for people. Jio has invested over ₹6,000 crore for deploying the 5G network in Kerala.

The company will be launching 5G services in Thiruvananthapuram by end of this month followed by Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Malappuram by January 2023. By December 2023 every tehsil and taluk of Kerala will have Jio’s 5G services.

With the launch of Jio’s True 5G services, Kerala is not just getting the best telecommunication network but will open doors to growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, healthcare, IT, and SME business. 5G will also enable citizens and government to remain connected on a real-time basis and will also improve the implementation and efficiency of government schemes for the last mile user, he said.

Special focus on start-ups

Kerala government has a special focus on the start-up ecosystem, and the advent of 5G services in the State will give a great boost to the start-ups that are working on new neo technologies such as IoT, blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analytics. The advent of 5G will further propel these start-ups in Kerala and give them wings to fly, the Chief Minister added.

Jio Spokesperson said, “We are excited to commence Jio True 5G in Kochi and Guruvayur Temple. Soon, Jio True 5G network will expand across the length and breadth of Kerala. Jio is the only 5G network to be present here.”

Jio users in Kochi and Guruvayur will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.