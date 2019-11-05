JLL India to hold Proptech Hackathon in Gurgaon, Bengaluru

JLL India, a global real estate services firm, to hold its two-city (Gurgaon and Bengaluru) Proptech Hackathon - JLL IDEAs on November 13.

JLL IDEAs is an industry and government initiative under ‘Invest India’ and ‘Start-up India’ to create India’s largest real estate start-up accelerator programme, said Ramesh Nair, CEO & Country Head – India, JLL.

“With technology becoming increasingly central to our lives, JLL IDEAs is the concerted effort to bring consumer-centric technology to the real estate industry,” he added.

The concurrent two-city Hackathon is expected to bring over top 50 property technology start-ups under one roof. The Proptech start-ups have been shortlisted from a field of over 750 early stage start-ups from across the nation. “These young organisations will present their transformative ideas to a panel of jury members – industry experts with deep experience in real estate and technology,” Nair explained.