Info-tech

JLL India to hold Proptech Hackathon in Gurgaon, Bengaluru

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on November 05, 2019 Published on November 05, 2019

JLL India, a global real estate services firm, to hold its two-city (Gurgaon and Bengaluru) Proptech Hackathon - JLL IDEAs on November 13.

JLL IDEAs is an industry and government initiative under ‘Invest India’ and ‘Start-up India’ to create India’s largest real estate start-up accelerator programme, said Ramesh Nair, CEO & Country Head – India, JLL.

“With technology becoming increasingly central to our lives, JLL IDEAs is the concerted effort to bring consumer-centric technology to the real estate industry,” he added.

The concurrent two-city Hackathon is expected to bring over top 50 property technology start-ups under one roof. The Proptech start-ups have been shortlisted from a field of over 750 early stage start-ups from across the nation. “These young organisations will present their transformative ideas to a panel of jury members – industry experts with deep experience in real estate and technology,” Nair explained.

Published on November 05, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Facebook undergoes rebranding