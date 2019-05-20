KaHa raises $6.2 million in Series B funding

KaHa, a Singapore-based IoT start-up for smart wearables, has raised $6.2 million in Series B funding to accelerate its growth in Asia.

The funding round was led by ICT Fund, a specialised deep-tech venture capital fund and an existing strategic investor from Europe.

The funds raised in this round will enable the company to boost its research and development and scale its operations in the Asia Pacific region.

APAC is the world’s fastest growing smart wearables market, outperforming Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

“Apart from helping us expand our product line, this new round of funding will allow KaHa to discover more breakthrough products that can support the health and wellness, sports and fitness, safety and digital payments needs, as well as increase the COVE platform’s availability internationally and improve our accessibility and affordability,” said Pawan Gandhi, Founder and CEO of KaHa.