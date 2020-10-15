Kapil Dev invests in AI company Harmonizer India

Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev has invested in Harmonizer India, an AI company in the energy efficiency segment.

The quantum of investment was undisclosed. Harmonizer’s products and solutions include ‘Patented AI/ Machine Learning based Energy & Asset Management Software Solutions’, ‘Power Solution Products’ and ‘Energy Efficiency Solutions’, amongst others. Manoj Soni, CEO, Harmonizer India said, “I am very happy that Kapil Dev has decided to infuse new energy into the company that will conquer greater heights. The IoT market in India is poised to reach $15 billion by 2020, accounting for nearly 5 per cent of the total global market.”

M. R. Srinivas, CTO and R&D Head, Harmonizer India, added that it has filed more than 14 patents and would be filing more in the coming months on technologies like AI/ML. It has an R&D centre in Bengaluru and is present in the UAE and Canada.