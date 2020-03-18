Karan Bajwa appointed as MD of Google Cloud in India

Google today announced the appointment of Karan Bajwa as Managing Director of Google Cloud in India. Bajwa was earlier leading IBM's India operations. Before that, he was with Microsoft.

He will be responsible for driving all revenue and go-to-market operations for Google Cloud’s extensive solution portfolio that includes Google Cloud Platform and G Suite. Google Cloud’s field sales, partner and customer engineering organisations in India will also report to him, and he will advise Google Cloud’s continued work with the local developer ecosystem and India-based Global System Integrators (GSIs).

Making the announcement, Rick Harshman, Managing Director of Google Cloud in Asia Pacific said, “Karan is a veteran in the industry with a proven track record of building and growing successful enterprise businesses. His experience will be a tremendous asset to Google Cloud’s business, our partners and our customers as we embark on this next phase of growth.”

Karan Bajwa, Managing Director, Google Cloud in India, said, “Leveraging cloud computing technology to modernize and scale for growth is on the agenda of almost every enterprise CEO and CIO and Google Cloud is committed to help every organisation accelerate their digital transformation.”

A senior leader with over three decades of leadership experience, Karan joins Google Cloud from IBM where he served as Managing Director for India and South Asia. Prior to IBM, he worked with Microsoft for nine years, his last role being the Managing Director for the company’s operations in India. He has also worked with Cisco Systems in India and Singapore.