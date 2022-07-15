Kaspersky gets US patent for ad blocking solution

Cyber security solutions company Kaspersky has received a patent for its new ad blocking solution by the US Patent and Trademark Office.

In contrast to the methods that are in vogue, the new technology does not reduce the battery life of the device or increase traffic consumption, Kaspersky claims.

Too many advertisements can be irritating, while people browse the Internet and apps. Some of the ads are malicious that can infect the devices with malware.

“Commonly used blocking technology implies that all traffic has to be filtered through remote servers before returning to the device,” it said.

“However, the method (system and method of blocking advertising on computing devices) developed by us works locally on the gadget itself, eliminating any scope for reduction in the speed, drain in battery levels and spending additional data costs, if any,” the company said.

“We are exploring the application of this technology and testing what new features it can bring to Kaspersky solutions,” Alexey Komissarov, inventor of the technology and Head of IOS Development at Kaspersky, said.

“Ads not only have the potential to disrupt your browsing experience, but they can also use up more of your resources, muddle your understanding of what you are trying to learn online, and drain your mobile data,” Dipesh Kaura, General Manager, Kaspersky South Asia, said.