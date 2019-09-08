Kaspersky to set up data centre, transparency facility in India next year

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
Moscow-headquartered cyber security solutions company Kaspersky will set up a data centre and a Transparency Centre in India to conform to the likely cyber security policy that will mandate firms to store and process data locally.
“We will study the policy and will plan the data centre accordingly. The proposed centre will be on the lines of the one it set up in Zurich (Switzerland),” Stephan Neumeier, Managing Director of Kaspersky (Asia Pacific), has said.
Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a conference focussed on the security for the healthcare sector here, Stephan said India, actually, was considered as a top-2 prospective location for APAC’s first Transparency Centre. “We recently set it up in Kaula Lumpur (Malayasia). But the new upcoming Indian policy on cyber security would require us to invest on a facility to store and process the data that we generate locally,” he said.
The APAC centre is the third for Kaspersky after Zurich and Madrid. The proposed centre will help Kaspersky’s clients to see the source code and have a look at its products, software updates and threat detection rules. It will also throws light on its data processing practices.
Enterprise market
The firm, which is a top-2 cyber security provider in the consumer market in India, has increased its focus on the enterprise segment. “We are among the top-4 players in the business-to-business segment. In the small and medium sector space, we are number 3,” he said.
“The share of consumer business, which used to be about 70 per cent three years ago, is about 50 per cent now in South Asia after our focus on enterprise increased. In India, we have emerged as a strong alternative to the Western players in the space,” he said.
With regard to solutions to the healthcare industry, he said the firm is in talks with top hospitals in South India to provide cyber security protection. “We are working with vendors of Internet of Things players, mobile and router makers to embed its protection solutions,” he said.
(The reporter is in Yangon on a Kaspersky invitation)
