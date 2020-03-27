Keep distance but practise virtual proximity: Ashish Bhasin

The new BMW X5M: Comprehensive upgrade to take on the competition
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
In these times of social distancing, it is time to practise virtual proximity. Ashish Bhasin, CEO APAC and Chairman India, Dentsu Aegis Network has said it is only in times of adversity that one can prioritise and seek solutions to problems that could have never been envisaged before.
Dentsu Aegis Network is a media and digital marketing company.
"These are testing times and the adversities we face now seem severe and almost impenetrable. However, this is not the time to be grim. Or to slacken. We have got to put our head down and work - now more than ever," Bhasin said.
Adversity teaches us to decide, he added. "Adversity also teaches us to concentrate on achieving short-term goals, which eventually translate into the long-term vision," he pointed out in a statement.
Bhasin has spent over 32 years in the advertising and marketing industry. Noting that though he has been an advocate of work-from-home (WFH), the current situation is as much new to him as it is for many others across the world.
"I am learning, just like the rest of us are. In fact, the one clear learning I have is that in times like these, we need to communicate more. Not less. While we are practicing social distancing, we must practice virtual proximity. People are anxious at times like these and so, it is doubly important for leaders to connect more, and not less, with their teams," he added.
Dentsu Aegis Network formed and activated a Management Incident Team as soon as news of the virus broke out. This has now become part of its Business Contingency Plan framework on Covid-19.
"It met every week and monitored the situation right from the time the first case was announced in India. IT and tech-support were systematically put in place to support WFH in anticipation; travel advisories were issued, and everything that could potentially prove to be a roadblock to Business Continuity was discussed and taken care of," continued Bhasin.
The CEO added the agency has been leveraging technology to engage in face-to-face communications and using video calls with its team members.
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
But India also has bigger issues to address, says Gurpratap Boparai
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is on track with its India 2.0 initiative even while there could be some impact in ...
Most organisations have a Business Continuity Plan for economic slowdowns, natural disasters and other dire ...
Market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) has been on a roller-coaster ride for over the past couple of weeks.
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
India’s allocation is at 0.8 per cent of GDP; most other countries have spent much more
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...