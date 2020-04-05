Kerala institute transfers ventilator tech to Wipro 3D

Working with pride, not prejudice
The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) based here has transferred to Wipro 3D in Bengaluru the know-how for a functioning prototype of an emergency ventilator system based on an artificial manual breathing unit (AMBU).
The device is designed with readily available components, enabling rapid ramping up of production to make it an alternative solution for those who need ventilatory support but not the advanced systems.
Severe cases of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) requiring ICU care and advanced mechanical ventilator therapy make up 5 per cent of the patients, says Asha Kishore, Director, SCTIMST, an Institute of National Importance under the Centre’s Department of Science and Technology.
With the new ventilator, many of the moderate symptoms can be managed in isolation wards and under supervised home care. It will help effectively manage a situation where ventilators and ICU beds are in short supply for patients with severe ARDS. The prototype was developed by the division of artificial organs of the biomedical tech wing of SCTIMST, Kishore said.
The regular AMBU needs two persons who risk close proximity to the patient. The automatic device will minimise that need but ensure effective ventilatory support and safer way of patient management. Simple and easy to operate, the ventilator will manage most of the mild to moderate pneumonia cases without creating excess load on tertiary centres, Kishore added.
