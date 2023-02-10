Webandcrafts, a global IT solution provider from Koratty Infopark in Kerala has gifted Mercedes Benz to one of its most deserving and invaluable employees.

Clint Antony, working as Chief Creative Officer District received the gift. This gesture is a testament to the company’s commitment to recognizing the hardwork and dedication of its employees. He is the first employee with the company since its inception in 2012 and has been instrumental in the growth and success of the firm, a release said.

The company’s management team has carefully selected employee who has demonstrated exceptional performance and dedication to the company over the last 10 years.

“Our employees are the backbone of our company and we are honoured to have such a dedicated and hardworking team. Clint has been with us since the beginning and has played a vital role in our success. We wanted to show our appreciation for his efforts and loyalty and what better way to do it than by gifting a luxurious Mercedes-Benz C-Class,” said Abin Jose Tom, CEO and Founder, Webandcrafts (Wac)

Starting from four employees in 2012 with website development, Wac now has 320+ employees. The company provides various services such as custom-made mobility solutions, e- commerce development, web and mobile applications and dynamic digital marketing strategies for around 650+ clients spanning across the globe, to name a few, Asia, the Middle East, Northern and Southern parts of America.

Webandcrafts has offered its services in different industries including hospitality, education, finance, retail, real estate. and is associated with many of the most globally recognised Fortune 500 companies like IKEA and industry giants like Lulu and Joy Alukkas, Federal Bank, Geojith, Synthite and KSFE.