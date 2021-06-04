Info-tech

Kerala Startup Mission invites students for problem-solving DASH program

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on June 04, 2021

This will be a two-month virutal course

Kerala Startup Mission, in association with Project DEFY, has invited applications from students and aspiring young entrepreneurs for an intensive virtual learning programme.

Called DASH (DEFY Academy for Solution Hacking), the two-month course will facilitate startup teams and students work to solve real-life problems facing communities — and not just themselves. Participants will get to interact with mentoring experts from institutions such as MIT, NitiAyog, Ankur Capital and GEN to know more about all sides of business.

The last date for registrations is before June 21.

DASH will have two tracks, which have been designed to cater to the needs of learners at specific stages in their innovation and learning journeys. The programme envisages the benefit of those in the solvengers track and pitchers track.

Solvengers track means those who have got a product idea, but don’t know where to start, while the pitchers are those who have a prototype and want to create their own venture.

Overall, DASH is for all those who want to get started in problem-solving and business-building.

Published on June 04, 2021

