Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan dedicated Kerala’s own internet broadband connection KFON (Kerala Fiber Optic Network) to the State, marking Kerala as a part of the global information highway.

Speaking at a function in Thiruvananthapuram, the Chief Minister said regardless of urban and rural differences it was decided to implement the project to ensure internet for all. Progressive activities like these can transform Kerala into a knowledge economy.

“Ours is the country with the highest number of internet shutdowns in the world. In the last 10 years, more than 700 internet shutdowns occurred. The State government is creating a popular alternative model by making internet available to all, and Kerala, which has declared internet as a fundamental right, is writing the real Kerala story by ensuring that no one is left behind,” he said.

The programme started with an augmented reality presentation that explained the KFON project.

Major benefit

It is estimated that around 75 lakh families can avail of the internet service. Of this, about 20 lakh economically backward families will get free internet through KFON and the rest can get the service at an affordable rate and private organisations can avail of it on a commercial basis.

In the first phase, 14,000 economically backward households and 30,000 government offices will get KFON internet services. KFON has already set up a robust IT infrastructure to provide around 40 lakh internet connections across Kerala.

Users can avail the internet services with a speed of 20 Mbps. The speed can also be increased on a need basis. Anybody can become a KFON subscriber through the KFON mobile application which is available in Playstore and App Store. 3,000 GB data per month starting at ₹299

The highly anticipated launch of KFON not only marked a significant milestone in Kerala’s technological advancement but also provided an opportunity for selected KFON subscribers to virtually interact with Chief Minister. The interaction saw representatives from various sectors of society sharing their KFON experiences and discussing the impact of KFON on their lives.