Digital entertainment company Banzan Ventures, under the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), has qualified to participate at the GITEX Africa in Morocco next month and Expand North Star in the UAE in October.

While the GITEX Africa event at Marrakech, from May 31 to June 2, is the African continent’s largest all-inclusive tech event aimed at connecting tech titans, governments, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), startups, coders, investors and academia to explore new ventures, the Expand North Star in Dubai, from October 15-18, will present a new format for engagements with tech leaders, venture capitalists, unicorns, scale-ups and key stakeholders.

Kochi-based Banzan Ventures qualified to participate in both events at a roadshow in the city organised jointly by Dubai World Trade Center, GITEX Africa, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and GITEX Morocco. The organisers will bear the expenses; the startup needs to take care of just the visa.

Banzan Ventures will take part at GITEX’s Supernova Challenge, which is the biggest pitch competition in West Asia, Africa and South Asia, in a bid to become the next unicorn.

The 2017-founded Banzan Ventures focuses on mobile games, online comics and storytelling for brands, while also specialising in high-touchpoint businesses ranging from education to retail and FMCG to consumer internet.

KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala Government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the State.