Laptops and personal computers (PCs) continue to be a hot target for hackers. According to the latest report on the cybersecurity landscape in the second quarter, laptops and PCs faced one million cyber attacks every single day.

The report, prepared by cybersecurity solutions company Quick Heal Technologies, said over 103 million cyberattacks were reported in the April-June quarter of this financial year.

The threat breakdown includes infectors at 35.15 per cent, Trojans (38 p.c.), worms (9.80 p.c.), potentially unwanted applications (7 p.c.), exploits (6.90 p.c.), and ransomware (0.32 p.c.).

The report asks people to be vigilant regarding suspicious emails and malicious apps. “They need to update software regularly to improve defence against evolving threats. They should use strong and unique passwords to protect their digital assets. They should use multi-factor authentication (MFA) for an additional layer of security,” Sanjay Katkar, Joint Managing Director, Quick Heal Technologies, said.

“These staggering numbers underscore the urgency of taking proactive cybersecurity measures,” he said.