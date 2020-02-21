Larry Tesler, brain behind ‘Copy-Paste’ command, dies at 74

The man behind the invention of ‘Cut, Copy and Paste’ passed away on Monday at his home in Portola Valley, California. He was 74. The reason behind his death is still unknown, but he was suffering the effect from an earlier bicycle accident, according to New York Times.

Tesler was the pioneer of early computing and his work in the human-computer interaction field made things easier for many. The 'find-replace' and 'copy-paste' commands were his brain child. He along with his fellow researcher Tim Mott developed the ‘Ctrl+C and Ctrl +V’ command, while working for Xerox’s Palo Alto Research Center (Parc).

On his death, Xerox tweeted, “The inventor of cut/copy & paste, find & replace, and more was former Xerox researcher Larry Tesler. Your workday is easier thanks to his revolutionary ideas.”

According to The Guardian, Tesler worked at Apple for 17 years and rose through the ranks to become a chief scientist. The report noted that the ‘copy-paste’ command was incorporated into Apple’s software on the Lisa computer in 1983 and on the original Macintosh the following year.

After leaving Apple in 1997, he joined Amazon in 2001, and later at Yahoo in 2005.

He might not be as well-known as others like Bill Gates or Steve Jobs, but his remarkable work in the world of computers has made it easier for everybody, in this time and age. Here are some tweets that people posted while remembering him:

This guy may have had more impact on my daily life than any inventor of our time... “Larry Tesler, inventor of copy-and-paste computer functions, dies at 74” https://t.co/3sTaNfur96 — Brad Warthen (@BradWarthen) February 21, 2020

The creator of “copy and paste” function that we all use our phones and computers to this day, Larry Tesler, passed away today. I literally just used copy and paste to put his name in this post. Some heroes are never given their full credit. — theMeatly (@themeatly) February 21, 2020