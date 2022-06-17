Larsen & Toubro Infotech expands operations in eastern region

Larsen & Toubro Infotech has expanded operations in eastern region by setting up a new facility in Kolkata. Located in the Salt Lake Electronics Complex, the new centre is equipped to house more than 300 employees.

The centre will support LTI’s service delivery capabilities for cloud, data, and digital technologies and create exciting career opportunities for local talent seeking experiences in these futuristic domains. It will also offer LTI’s clients the benefit of increased access to a larger talent pool from the state and the region, the company said in a statement.

The centre was inaugurated on Friday by Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer, LTI, Manoj Shikarkhane, Chief Human Resource Officer, LTI, Niruppam Chaudhuri, Regional Head, NASSCOM, and Debasish Sen, Chairman of Nabadiganta Industrial Township Authority (NDITA).

“Kolkata boasts of a rich industry-academia ecosystem, and we are excited about our foray into the City of Joy. This center is launched in response to requests from our current and potential employees in the region,” Deshpande said in the statement.