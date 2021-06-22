Lava launches first TWS device, Lava Probuds in India

Indian mobile brand, Lava International Limited, has announced its foray into the true wireless segment with the launch of its first-ever true wireless earphones- Probuds by Lava.

The earbuds are equipped with 11.6mm advanced drivers. They are powered by the MediaTek Airoha chipset. The earbuds offer a 25-hour long music playtime which is backed by 55 mAh (each bud) battery and a 500 mAh case battery.

The earbuds also come with an instant ‘Wake and Pair Technology’ which power on the earbuds and enter connection mode as soon as charging case lid is opened.

Also read: Lava eyes 5% share in Indian smartphone market in 2021

The device is also equipped with music controls on the buds to provide the user with easy manoeuvring. It supports Bluetooth v5.0.

Water resistant

The earbuds weigh 77 grams They are IPX5 water and sweat resistant. Additionally, Probuds enable users to directly access the voice assistant function by gently tapping twice on the right earbud.

It comes with a one-year warranty, and the box contains a micro USB data cable and silicone earplugs that come in large/medium/small sizes.

The company will launch its earbuds at an introductory offer that will enable users to purchase them at ₹1 on the Lava E-store as well on e-commerce websites like Amazon & Flipkart. The special offer is valid from June 24, 12.00 pm onwards, until stocks last.

After the special introductory offer, Probuds will be available at ₹2199 through the Lava E-store as well as on online platforms like Amazon & Flipkart.