Leena AI raises $8 million in series A funding

Leena AI has raised $8 million in Series A funding led by Greycroft, which the employee experience platform will utilise to expand go-to-market programmes and accelerate product development.

The round also included a personal investment from Adam Miller (Founder of Cornerstone OnDemand), Alan Patricof (Chairman of Greycroft) and Jim Moffatt (ex-Chairman/CEO of Delloite Consulting). Following the funding, Mark Terbeek, partner at Greycroft, will join Leena AI's board, the company said in a statement.

“This investment will fuel our mission to elevate employee experience through AI-powered conversations and insights and become the Siri for enterprise employees,” said Adit Jain, Co-founder and CEO of Leena AI.

Leena AI leverages artificial intelligence to automatically answer repetitive employee queries in real-time and enables human resources to better support employees. With Leena AI, businesses streamline their employee workflows while uncovering unmet employee needs and process gaps.

Over the past nine months, Leena AI has grown the team to 75 people and brought on more than 100 enterprise customers including Lafarge Holcim, Abbott, Coca-Cola, AirAsia and Sony Pictures among others.